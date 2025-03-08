Best Bank Stocks To Follow Now – March 5th

Invesco QQQ, Fiserv, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Citigroup are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks refer to shares of companies that operate in the banking and financial services industry. These stocks give investors an ownership stake in banks, and their performance is influenced by factors such as interest rate changes, economic cycles, and regulatory policies governing financial institutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $495.79. 21,352,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,184,863. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81.

Fiserv (FISV)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Fiserv stock traded down $13.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.92. 4,323,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 20,539,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,664,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $318.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.90. 3,145,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,614,783. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $698.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.92.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,475,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,764,660. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

