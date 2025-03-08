B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,240,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 10,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

B&G Foods Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $7.65 on Friday. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.01 million, a P/E ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $551.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.95 million. On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.90%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

