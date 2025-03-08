BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Sells $10,795.04 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CMO Todd Berard sold 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $10,795.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,457.48. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Todd Berard sold 102 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $2,707.08.

On Monday, January 6th, Todd Berard sold 343 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $9,267.86.

BLFS stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 2.04. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $29.55.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $22.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,364,000 after buying an additional 95,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,107,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 40.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 20.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at $1,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

