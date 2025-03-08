Biome Australia Limited (ASX:BIO) Insider Geoffrey Sam Purchases 43,240 Shares

Biome Australia Limited (ASX:BIO – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Sam purchased 43,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.58 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,992.72 ($15,718.69).
Biome Australia Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $134.76 million, a PE ratio of -76.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 4.65.
Biome Australia Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Biome Australia
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Biome Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biome Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.