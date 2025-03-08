Biome Australia Limited (ASX:BIO) Insider Geoffrey Sam Purchases 43,240 Shares

Biome Australia Limited (ASX:BIO – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Sam purchased 43,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.58 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,992.72 ($15,718.69).

Biome Australia Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $134.76 million, a PE ratio of -76.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

Get Biome Australia alerts:

Biome Australia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Biome Australia Limited develops, commercializes, and markets various live biotherapeutics and complimentary medicines in Australia and internationally. It provides live biotherapeutic products under the Activated Probiotics brand; organic nutraceutical products under the Activated Nutrients brand; and sports performance and recovery products under the Activated X Performance brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Biome Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biome Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.