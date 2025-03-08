BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07, Zacks reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.100-4.300 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ opened at $115.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $71.81 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.88 and its 200-day moving average is $91.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.65.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

