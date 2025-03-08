Blankinship & Foster LLC Takes Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 243.6% during the 4th quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $2,524,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 354.1% in the 4th quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $145.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.76. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.82 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The company has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,619.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,260.65. The trade was a 0.82 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Blackstone from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Blackstone from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Blackstone from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

