Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $214,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 114,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 46,253 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,005.1% during the fourth quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 51,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 47,250 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $94.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.04 and a 52 week high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 45.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Cristal N. Downing sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $209,562.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at $628,864.60. This represents a 24.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Inge G. Thulin acquired 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $250,012.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,933 shares in the company, valued at $258,837.25. This represents a 2,833.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Daiwa America downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

