Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 105.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,167 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

