Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Donna D. Garesche Sells 2,143 Shares

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) EVP Donna D. Garesche sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total value of $145,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Boston Properties Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:BXP opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.89. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 690.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.46 and a 12 month high of $90.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $1.28. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 0.38%. Research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,920.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 5,025.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Boston Properties by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

