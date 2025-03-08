Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Short Interest Up 21.3% in February

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the January 31st total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

BCLI opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.26. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $11.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

