Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:BHFAO)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

BHFAO opened at $21.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $26.00.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

