British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Position Boosted by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 67.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,105,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,675 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $55,620,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,480,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,183,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth about $27,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

NYSE BTI opened at $40.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $84.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $42.74.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.7491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

BTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Our Latest Report on British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.