Brokerages Set Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) PT at $107.63

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.63.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $132.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 44,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $2,944,895.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,507.23. The trade was a 26.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David John Reed sold 4,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $346,006.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,179.94. This represents a 30.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,692 shares of company stock valued at $6,207,725 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFRD. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 364.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFRD stock opened at $56.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Weatherford International has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $135.00.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.30). Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

