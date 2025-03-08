Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BURL. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $313.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.20.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $239.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.26 and a 200-day moving average of $269.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $174.64 and a 1-year high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $135,944.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,253,808. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

