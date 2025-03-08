Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,991,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,021,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,886,000 after buying an additional 501,833 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,594,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,546,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,010,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,406,760,000 after buying an additional 404,076 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.92.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $243.21 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.72 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 63.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Scannell sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.78, for a total value of $969,628.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,158.04. This represents a 18.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.03, for a total value of $1,305,342.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,038,509.44. The trade was a 12.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,416 shares of company stock worth $33,504,126. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.