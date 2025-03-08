Callan Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 15,442 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Graco during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GGG. DA Davidson set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Graco Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE GGG opened at $87.60 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.49 and a 1 year high of $94.77. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.31.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 19.38%. Research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.