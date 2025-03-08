Callan Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Callan Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,320,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,481,000 after acquiring an additional 583,892 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,251,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,881,000 after acquiring an additional 72,149 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,570,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,738.7% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,296,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,758,000 after buying an additional 2,215,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,067,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,006,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $128.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $117.00 and a 1-year high of $140.95.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

