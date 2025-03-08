Callan Family Office LLC Has $2.73 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 24,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $92.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.59.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.