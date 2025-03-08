Callan Family Office LLC Invests $2.02 Million in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,665,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,736,000 after purchasing an additional 469,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,937,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,961,000 after purchasing an additional 289,439 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,313,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,028,000 after purchasing an additional 46,222 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 36.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,729,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,993,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,390,000 after acquiring an additional 110,988 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Up 3.0 %

CARR stock opened at $67.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Carrier Global

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.