Callan Family Office LLC Purchases 12,822 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Callan Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 482.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,822 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $80.94 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $67.19 and a 1 year high of $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.02.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 32.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 36.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $515,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,674.96. This trade represents a 12.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

