Callan Family Office LLC Purchases New Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,712 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in GSK by 8.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,008,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,345 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,576,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,425,000 after acquiring an additional 870,449 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in GSK by 14.3% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 409,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 51,378 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in GSK by 61.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 433,628 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after acquiring an additional 165,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in GSK by 20.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 500,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,460,000 after acquiring an additional 83,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. Research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.74%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

