Callan Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 6,644 IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,017,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,830,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,339,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,223,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,479,000 after purchasing an additional 273,460 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,177,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $187.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.85. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.24 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.71.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

