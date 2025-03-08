Camden National Bank Buys 1,370 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,800 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. M&G PLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 41,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 812,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

NYSE:EMR opened at $118.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $96.62 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

