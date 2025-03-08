Camden National Bank Buys 2,955 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National Bank lifted its position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Camden National were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAC. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Camden National during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden National by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Camden National by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

CAC stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.98. The stock has a market cap of $604.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Camden National Co. has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $50.07.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 18.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.41%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Camden National in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Camden National from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

