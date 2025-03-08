Camden National Bank Invests $243,000 in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veralto by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 66.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,639 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 2.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 79,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Veralto by 5.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Veralto by 2.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on VLTO. Citigroup dropped their target price on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Veralto in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $1,045,044.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,486,173.60. This represents a 9.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $46,114.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,795.60. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,467 shares of company stock worth $1,150,366. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veralto Price Performance

VLTO stock opened at $100.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $85.90 and a 1 year high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Veralto’s payout ratio is 13.17%.

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.