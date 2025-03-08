Camden National Bank Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,806,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $133,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $194.14 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.09 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.52 and a 200-day moving average of $196.32.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

