Camden National Bank Sells 1,561 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Camden National Bank trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Bradyco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $5,699,000. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,831,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $119.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.56 and a 200 day moving average of $121.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $142.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $16.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 46.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MS. HSBC downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 13,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $1,783,811.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,891,872.80. This trade represents a 6.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $2,380,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,076,654.40. This trade represents a 17.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

