Camden National Bank Trims Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Camden National Bank cut its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 6.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock opened at $130.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.26 and a 12-month high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

