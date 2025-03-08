Camden National Bank Trims Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Camden National Bank lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 1.9% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,576,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,999 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,158,897,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,235,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,573,000 after buying an additional 46,068 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after buying an additional 388,746 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,172,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,070,000 after buying an additional 389,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.27.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $286.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.24. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $238.85 and a 12-month high of $302.05. The stock has a market cap of $115.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

