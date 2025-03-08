Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Raised to C$174.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$70.00 to C$174.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Tire from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$158.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$188.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$182.00 to C$176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$165.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$152.40.

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$146.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of C$7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$126.25 and a 1 year high of C$169.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$154.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$154.89.

In related news, Director Steve Frazier bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$152.56 per share, with a total value of C$53,397.68. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

