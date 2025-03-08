Candriam S.C.A. Has $9.83 Million Stock Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 375,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,544 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $9,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 9.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Zai Lab by 8.0% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Zai Lab by 3.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Zai Lab by 1,671.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $36.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.15 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 76.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. Analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 50,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,032,212.99. The trade was a 9.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rafael Amado sold 7,583 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $199,281.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,157.52. This represents a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,442. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.10 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Zai Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZLAB

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.