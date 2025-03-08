Candriam S.C.A. Raises Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 126.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,995 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,838 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $11,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Paycom Software by 635.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 821.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total value of $109,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,840.60. The trade was a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $763,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,750,606.35. This represents a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE:PAYC opened at $213.03 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $242.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.65.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.22.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

