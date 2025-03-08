Capital Management Corp VA Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital Management Corp VA lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,378,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,115,000 after acquiring an additional 54,782 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,728,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,389,000 after acquiring an additional 383,534 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Citigroup by 7.0% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 54,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 13.0% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:C opened at $70.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Citigroup announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on C shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $2,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,586,498. This represents a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,277.80. This trade represents a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.