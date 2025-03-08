Capital Management Corp VA Has $5.35 Million Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Capital Management Corp VA decreased its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 27,507 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,470,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,187,000 after acquiring an additional 23,946 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after purchasing an additional 264,334 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,791,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 146,449 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.08.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

ST opened at $28.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.75. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

