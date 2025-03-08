Capital Management Corp VA Increases Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 340,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,308 shares during the period. Harmony Biosciences makes up approximately 2.1% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $11,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $576,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 35,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 20,689 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 1,123 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $44,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $67,538.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,452 shares of company stock worth $2,831,679 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

HRMY stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $41.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.25 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

