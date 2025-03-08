Capital Management Corp VA Sells 6,971 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Capital Management Corp VA cut its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,971 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up about 3.3% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $18,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in ONEOK by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $89.59 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.23 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.29. The company has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 79.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. US Capital Advisors upgraded ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.31.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

