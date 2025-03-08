Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 149.0% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,357.76. The trade was a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total transaction of $41,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,872.31. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CBOE opened at $213.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.13 and a 12-month high of $221.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.71.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.90%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

