ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $1.50 to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 22,038 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $25,123.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,230,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,547.70. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 28,536 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $32,531.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 362,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,748.40. This trade represents a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,148 shares of company stock worth $99,349 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,072,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 399,070 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in ChargePoint by 8.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 205,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at $2,570,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,297,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,107,000 after purchasing an additional 142,767 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $0.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $325.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.85.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 72.62% and a negative return on equity of 106.28%. The firm had revenue of $101.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

