Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 10,541 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,045,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $150,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $139.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.69. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $174.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.07%.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $551,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,283. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $8,627,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,045. This represents a 89.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,458. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.83.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

