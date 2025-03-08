Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,352,204 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,484 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $142,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3,889.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 60.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.79.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen lowered Devon Energy to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research raised Devon Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.87.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

