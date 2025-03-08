Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 319,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $139,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.9% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $793,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $4,480,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 382.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $355.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.17 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $394.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.22.

Get Our Latest Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.