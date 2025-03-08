Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,488,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $156,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ON. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 402,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after buying an additional 82,614 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 1.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,352,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,169,000 after buying an additional 18,450 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter valued at $1,270,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Onsemi from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.12.

Onsemi Stock Up 3.5 %

ON opened at $45.40 on Friday. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $83.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.64. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.