Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $161.05 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,388,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 42,343 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $161,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Xylem by 6.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Xylem by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Xylem by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Xylem by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL opened at $130.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.73 and a 200-day moving average of $127.13. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.26 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

