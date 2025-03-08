Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $168.90 Million Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 646,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 10,694 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $168,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PODD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 633.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $251.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.98. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $160.19 and a twelve month high of $289.46.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.02 million. Insulet had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 24.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,240. The trade was a 52.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total transaction of $252,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,129.46. This trade represents a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.06.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

