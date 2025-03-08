Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 778,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,776 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $135,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FERG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 3.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,468,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,462,000 after acquiring an additional 288,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,541,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,230,000 after purchasing an additional 161,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,409,000 after purchasing an additional 25,677 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,371,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,858,000 after purchasing an additional 133,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,523,000 after purchasing an additional 415,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FERG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $204.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zelman & Associates lowered Ferguson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Ferguson from $221.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.73.

Ferguson Trading Up 0.7 %

FERG opened at $168.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.52 and a 200 day moving average of $192.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $163.01 and a 12 month high of $225.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.