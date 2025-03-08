Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,547,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861,656 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $174,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. Research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 599,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,558.12. This represents a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 17,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,824.12. This trade represents a 12.17 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.91.

Read Our Latest Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.