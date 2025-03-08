Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 11,280 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,068,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $146,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 690,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,971,000 after acquiring an additional 69,913 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $493,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $48.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.08. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.65 and a 12 month high of $48.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

