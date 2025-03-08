Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,533,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,082,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PULS. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 374,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,650,000 after buying an additional 133,170 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,148,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

PULS opened at $49.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.67. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

