Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 822,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,946 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $152,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 17,801 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 42,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 21,595 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma
In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $273,602.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,014,116.16. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total transaction of $9,349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 944,666 shares in the company, valued at $196,263,808.16. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance
Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.98%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.28.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
