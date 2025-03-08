Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Sells $1,187,340.00 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.67, for a total transaction of $1,187,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,957,441.93. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Chemed Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of CHE stock opened at $595.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $552.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.97. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $512.12 and a 12 month high of $654.62.
Chemed Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
