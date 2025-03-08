Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Sells $1,187,340.00 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.67, for a total transaction of $1,187,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,957,441.93. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chemed Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CHE stock opened at $595.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $552.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.97. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $512.12 and a 12 month high of $654.62.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHE. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

